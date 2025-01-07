Grant Park Music Festival announces summer schedule at Millennium Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Grant Park Music Festival just announced highlights for the 2025 Season at Millennium Park's Pritzker Pavilion.

The orchestra and chorus will not only perform the classics, but a celebration of Broadway's Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The season in Millennium Park runs from June 11 through August 16 and all the performances are free!

"Since this one-of-a-kind festival is free and welcomes all, our programming reflects the rich and multi-faceted culture of Chicago," Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Giancarlo Guerrero said. "Everyone from classical music fans to those new to the genre will find something to love. Well-known works by the giants of classical music will be presented on the same programs as music from spectacular contemporary composers whose pieces deserve to be heard alongside those legendary composers. Presenting newer voices together with those from the past makes those masterworks sound new again, offering listeners a sense of discovery and newness. This is what motivates me. This year's festival will be a non-stop celebration of outstanding music performed by our world class orchestra and chorus and the greatest soloists of our time."

Concerts will take place Wednesday and Friday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. at the Pritzker Pavilion. (Exceptions include two concerts with the Grant Park Chorus at the South Shore Cultural Center on June 26 and 30; four concerts at the Harris Theater on June 27 and 28 and Aug. 1 and 2; and a July 3 concert at the Pritzker Pavilion, and no concert on July 5.)

For the full schedule, visit gpmf.org..

