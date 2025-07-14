'Hairspray' opens next week in Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- "Hairspray" opens next week at Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park.

Some of the cast performed at ABC7 Chicago Monday.

Abraham Deitz Green, Grace Hall, Lily Ramras, Ajene Cooks, Assistant Director Angelena Browne and Uptown Board member Aaron Kaplan were on the 11 a.m. show.

They talked about the musical, including each of their roles and why people love the story.

They also talked about the dance scenes in the show.

The show will run July 25 to Aug. 3, with eight performances over two weekends. Tickets start at $30. They are 10% off for students and seniors.

Visit www.uptownhp.org for more information.