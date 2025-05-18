Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon to step off from Grant Park | Street closures in place

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Sunday, May 18, 2025 12:03PM
A downtown Chicago half marathon route is expected impact traffic in the area on Sunday. Street closures are in place around Grant Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runners will take off from Grant Park on Sunday for the Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon.

The half marathon will begin at the corner of Columbus and Jackson at 7 a.m.

The 10K race will start at 7:45 a.m. at the same location.

The following street closures will be in place:

  • All lanes of Monroe Street from Lake Shore Drive to Columbus Drive (3 a.m.-6 p.m.)

  • Columbus Drive northbound lanes from Randolph to Monroe (3 a.m.-noon)

  • Columbus Drive southbound lanes from Randolph to Monroe (3 a.m.-9 a.m.)

  • All lanes of Columbus Drive from Monroe to Jackson (3 a.m.-9 a.m.)

  • All lanes of Columbus Drive from Jackson to Roosevelt (6 a.m.-9 a.m.)

  • Both exit ramps from Lake Shore Drive to Randolph (6:30 a.m.-noon)

  • Eastbound lane of intermediate Randolph from Lake Shore Drive to Columbus (6:30 a.m.-noon)

