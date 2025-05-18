Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon to step off from Grant Park | Street closures in place

A downtown Chicago half marathon route is expected impact traffic in the area on Sunday. Street closures are in place around Grant Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Runners will take off from Grant Park on Sunday for the Life Time Chicago Spring Half Marathon.

The half marathon will begin at the corner of Columbus and Jackson at 7 a.m.

The 10K race will start at 7:45 a.m. at the same location.

The following street closures will be in place:

