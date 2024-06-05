Hotel panic button law approaches 6th year of protecting workers from sexual harassment, assault

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers in hotels say they face sexual harassment and sexual assault on the job. But for thousands, help is just the press of a button away.

We are approaching the six year anniversary of a law requiring "panic buttons" for hotel workers across Chicago.

Now the "Hands Off, Pants On" campaign against workplace harassment is having an impact far outside the city.

Roushaunda Williams, an Illinois AFL-CIO executive board member and member of United Here Local 1, and Sarah Lyons, the communications director for Unite Here Local 1, were both among the leaders of the effort to get that law passed. They joined ABC7 Eyewitness News in studio to talk about the law's legacy and its future.

The Catholic Lawyers Guild of Chicago is hosting a forum on Catholic social justice teachings, workplace justice and labor advocacy on Tuesday, July 11, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. featuring Lyons and Williams as keynote speakers. Click here for more information and to register for the event.