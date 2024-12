Harry Potter cookbook author offers magical recipes

Veronica Hinke, the author of Harry Potter Afternoon Tea Magic stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about her cookbook.

Veronica Hinke, the author of Harry Potter Afternoon Tea Magic stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about her cookbook.

Veronica Hinke, the author of Harry Potter Afternoon Tea Magic stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about her cookbook.

Veronica Hinke, the author of Harry Potter Afternoon Tea Magic stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about her cookbook.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Veronica Hinke, the author of Harry Potter Afternoon Tea Magic stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about her cookbook. It is called "Harry Potter Afternoon Tea Magic." The book is full of Harry Potter recipes. Hinke's book is available now, click here to learn more about the cookbook.