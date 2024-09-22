Healthy skincare habits to add to your routine as colder seasons approach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we move from summer to fall, skin needs a little extra care to recover from sun exposure and environmental stressors.
One of the best ways to give your skin what it needs is through chemical peels.
Skin takes about 28 days to cycle, regular peels every four to six weeks can help maintain long-term skin health.
Chemical peels are essential for cellular rejuvenation and to help to remove layers of dead skin and pigmentation.
They can also rejuvenate the skin by improving texture, lightening dark spots, boosting collagen production, and giving itan ultimate glow.
Gia Cordaro, Director of Aesthetics at Images Med Spa, visited ABC7 Chicago, to share some expert advice on taking care of your skin during the cooler months.
What Skin Needs During the Seasonal Transition
Remember, skincare is about consistency. Peels will reset your skin and give you a fresh canvas, but at-home care with hydrating serums, correctors, and SPF will help maintain results and keep your skin glowing all season long.