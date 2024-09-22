Healthy skincare habits to add to your routine as colder seasons approach

Sunday marks the first day of fall! Here are some tips to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we move from summer to fall, skin needs a little extra care to recover from sun exposure and environmental stressors.

One of the best ways to give your skin what it needs is through chemical peels.

Skin takes about 28 days to cycle, regular peels every four to six weeks can help maintain long-term skin health.

Chemical peels are essential for cellular rejuvenation and to help to remove layers of dead skin and pigmentation.

They can also rejuvenate the skin by improving texture, lightening dark spots, boosting collagen production, and giving itan ultimate glow.

Gia Cordaro, Director of Aesthetics at Images Med Spa, visited ABC7 Chicago, to share some expert advice on taking care of your skin during the cooler months.

What Skin Needs During the Seasonal Transition

Hydration & Moisture: As the weather cools, skin craves more hydration. Adding products like hyaluronic acid paired with a rich moisturizer helps retain moisture and prevent dryness. Address Pigmentation: Summer sun can leave behind unwanted pigmentation. Now is the perfect time to focus on pigmentation correctors and treatments that can even out your complexion. Switch Up Skincare: As seasons change, so should your skincare. Transition to richer products that provide extra hydration and support the skin barrier. Sunscreen - Always: No matter the season, sunscreen should be the final step of any skincare routine. UV rays can still cause damage even in cooler months.

Remember, skincare is about consistency. Peels will reset your skin and give you a fresh canvas, but at-home care with hydrating serums, correctors, and SPF will help maintain results and keep your skin glowing all season long.