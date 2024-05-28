WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy shot during argument in Hermosa, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 10:32PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot during an argument on the Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Hermosa neighborhood's 1900-block of North Keystone Avenue just after 3:45 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy was near the alley when he got into an argument with someone, police said. That person, identified only as male, took out a gun and fired shots.

The victim, shot in his arm, was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

