Highland Park 4th of July parade returns 2 years after shooting

Highland Park's 4th of July parade will go along a new route through downtown

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Highland Park's 4th of July parade returns Thursday after events to remember victims of the parade shooting two years ago.

A remembrance ceremony is taking place at 10 a.m. at Edgewood Middle School.

The city says the ceremony is already at maximum capacity and those registered to attend are asked to arrive early.

Following the ceremony, Highland Park's 4th of July parade begins at 1 p.m. with a new route through the downtown area near Laurel Avenue and First Street.

The community-focused parade's theme is "Sweet Home Highland Park."

Residents and businesses are encouraged to showcase their love for Highland Park.

Meanwhile, the family of now 10-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was injured along with his twin brother in the parade shooting and left paralyzed from the waist down, said her son is persevering.

"I think he's doing as well as he could probably be expected to do," Keely Roberts said. "I am so amazed by his ability to stay positive and to stay happy and to stay Cooper. He is truly the same Cooper in terms of his personality his outlook on life, his love for everything."

Investigators said a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during Highland Park's Fourth of July parade in 2022 killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

Robert Crimo III is charged in the mass shooting. He is expected to go to trial in February of 2025.

The city says security measures are in place ahead of the remembrance ceremony.

Guests are required to pass through metal detectors along with bag checks.