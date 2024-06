Highland Park parade shooting suspect to possibly change plea, officials say

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III will possibly change his plea at a hearing Wednesday, Lake County officials said.

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III will possibly change his plea at a hearing Wednesday, Lake County officials said.

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III will possibly change his plea at a hearing Wednesday, Lake County officials said.

Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III will possibly change his plea at a hearing Wednesday, Lake County officials said.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The Highland Park July 4th parade shooting suspect, Robert Crimo III, may change his plea next week, according to the Lake County State's Attorney.

Crimo III has previously pleaded not guilty.

Crimo III is due in court next Wednesday.

He is charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more on July 4, 2022.

READ MORE | Trial date set for Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III