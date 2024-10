Crash involving semi shuts down Tri-State Hwy. ramp to Hinsdale Oasis

An early morning crash caused some slow downs in the west suburbs on Wednesday morning.

An early morning crash caused some slow downs in the west suburbs on Wednesday morning.

An early morning crash caused some slow downs in the west suburbs on Wednesday morning.

An early morning crash caused some slow downs in the west suburbs on Wednesday morning.

HINSDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- An early morning crash caused some slowdowns on the Tri-State in the west suburbs.

The crash involved a semi and at least one other vehicle in Hinsdale.

Toll cameras showed as law enforcement closed two southbound lanes and the ramp to the Hinsdale Oasis around 5:19 a.m.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC | See LIVE drive times

The extent of injuries involved was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.