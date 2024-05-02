Chicago's Pizzeria Portofino shares Mediterranean salad recipe on Cooking Up A Storm

Chicago's Pizzeria Portofino on Clark Street in River North shared a Mediterranean salad recipe on Cooking Up A Storm Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The weather has been so nice in the Chicago area, Thursday's Cooking Up A Storm had a summer feel.

Located right on the Chicago River in the heart of Chicago, Pizzeria Portofino is known for its unique pie.

But other items on the menu, like the spritzes and the salads, are getting plenty of attention, too.

Jeff Smyl, with Pizzeria Portofino, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to make a Mediterranean salad.

Salad ingredients:

- 8 cups chopped romaine lettuce

- 2 pinches salt

- 4 turns fresh black pepper

- 1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted

- 1/4 cup sliced cucumbers

- 1/4 cup sliced radishes

- 1/4 cup sliced red onions

- 1/4 cup sliced baby bell peppers

- 1/4 cup chopped pepperoncini

- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

- 1/4 cup halved cherry tomatoes

Italian vinaigrette ingredients

- 1 tsp. red wine vinegar

- 1 tsp. lemon juice

- 1 tsp. water

- 1/4 tsp. sugar

- 1 pinch oregano

- 2 tbsp. olive oil

- 1/4 tsp. shallot, finely minced

- 1/4 tsp. garlic confit, smashed

- 1 pinch fine sea salt

- 1 pinch black pepper

- 1 pinch chili flake

The salad can be a meal by adding grilled salmon, which is a popular add-in at Pizzeria Portofino. Or, pick up a warm rotisserie chicken from your local grocer, and shred it on top. Tossing in some shrimp can also be a good option; the light Mediterranean flavors make it perfect to pair with seafood.

Serve it to your summer party guests with a pizza or your favorite pasta, like rigatoni alla vodka.

The Lettuce Entertain You restaurant is located at 317 N. Clark St. in River North.

Visit www.pizzeriaportofino.com for more information.