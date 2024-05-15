Chicago police release photo of car wanted in hit-and-run near Clybourn Metra station

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian near the Clybourn Metra station in Bucktown, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo on Tuesday of the car they are looking for in connection with a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened last Friday just before 6 p.m. near the Clybourn Metra station off of Armitage Avenue while the pedestrian was crossing the street.

Investigators say the driver was in a black four-door Mercedes-Benz E-320 or E-350.

The person hit was hospitalized for their injuries. Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-745-4521.

