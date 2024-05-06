Chicago police searching for Bentley driver in Bucktown hit-and-run

Chicago police said a Bentley driver injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash on Armitage Avenue in Bucktown Saturday night.

Chicago police said a Bentley driver injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash on Armitage Avenue in Bucktown Saturday night.

Chicago police said a Bentley driver injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash on Armitage Avenue in Bucktown Saturday night.

Chicago police said a Bentley driver injured a woman in a hit-and-run crash on Armitage Avenue in Bucktown Saturday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released images of a Bentley that they said was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a woman in the Bucktown neighborhood Saturday night.

The dark blue 2009 to 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur sedan has front grill damage and extensive windshield damage on the passenger side.

The car was last known to have an Illinois dealer plate bearing number DL6-118C.

Police said the Bentley was involved in a hit and run, that left a woman seriously hurt. The crash occurred at about 10:51 p.m. in the 2000-block of West Armitage Avenue.

Police said the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit. At last check, she was still in the hospital.

Police said the driver was last seen heading west bound on Armitage Avenue near Hoyne Avenue.

Police said special attention should be given to areas of Wauconda, Wheeling and the north suburbs.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-745-4521.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood