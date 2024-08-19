The family of the victim, Kelly Mahan, told ABC7 she survived a brain aneurysm a few years ago.

Cook County sheriff's officer charged in Greektown hit-and-run that seriously injured jogger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County sheriff's officer has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Chicago's Greektown neighborhood earlier this month.

David Salmon allegedly hit and seriously injured 44-year-old jogger Kelly Mahan at Madison and Halsted on Aug. 3.

Mahan's family told ABC7 after surviving a brain aneurysm a few years ago, running was her therapy, and she went on to run competitively. But for now, she is facing a series of medical hurdles.

Salmon has been charged with felony counts of failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.

Salmon has been relieved of his police powers and placed on administrative duties.

The sheriff's office said it launched an ongoing internal investigation of Salmon, which may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.