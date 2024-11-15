Lincoln Park Zoo lights, Frosty's Christmas Bar kick off holiday season in Chicago

Looking for things to do in Chicago ahead of Christmas 2024? Check out the Lincoln Park Zoo lights schedule and a popular Christmas pop-up bar.

Looking for things to do in Chicago ahead of Christmas 2024? Check out the Lincoln Park Zoo lights schedule and a popular Christmas pop-up bar.

Looking for things to do in Chicago ahead of Christmas 2024? Check out the Lincoln Park Zoo lights schedule and a popular Christmas pop-up bar.

Looking for things to do in Chicago ahead of Christmas 2024? Check out the Lincoln Park Zoo lights schedule and a popular Christmas pop-up bar.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some are getting into the Christmas spirit early.

Holiday lights are going up all over the city, and ABC7 was in Lincoln Park for the Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The tree is now lit up at the Lincoln Park Zoo as families make their way in for the holiday lights. But some ABC7 talked to said they are holding off just little longer to get into the Christmas spirit.

The holiday season means family traditions are back.

"When my mom makes a gingerbread house with me," said Juniper. "Sometimes I steal a Skittle."

While those like juniper might steal a Skittle or two this year, she is also getting a chance to see the Lincoln Park Zoo with her family. They won't see the zoo lights just yet.

"I'm a strict not until after Thanksgiving person. We're doing zoo lights actually after Christmas," said Chicago resident Jen Knipstein.

Her sister is on a slightly different page.

"It's actually my husband's suggestion that we start putting up decorations as soon as we possibly can," said Lauren Leininger, also a Chicago resident.

Others, like our ABC7's Stephanie Wade, see the season as a chance to learn something new.

"You take like four stomps, and then you're going to glide like this, and good luck," Wade said.

Wade was among those enjoying opening day at the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon, which is kicking off it's 10th year of operation.

But if you're looking for something more adult-friendly, Frosty's Christmas Bar in Goose Island has you covered.

"It is so much fun for girls' night out, or for, you know, grabbing your coworkers and coming out and having some fun," said We Love Pop Ups CEO Beth Bortz.

It's influencer-friendly from gingerbread men to Christmas trees to hundreds of ornaments.

"We have so many photo ops, which we are known for. We are open until 4 a.m., which, we keep the party going," Bortz said.

It is all about dancing and Grinch cocktails at the original Christmas bar of Chicago, and it's only around for six weeks.

"Just like Santa, it's a very limited time," Bortz said.

The zoo lights will officially be open for the season at 4:30 p.m.