Holiday shopping quick tip

Are you scrambling to get holiday gifts? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles ahs last-minute tips so you can be mindful of your budget this holiday season.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a last-minute holiday shopping tip so you can stick to a budget.

According to experts at alloy wealth management, https://alloywealth.com/ you should first start with your overall budget. Write down all the people you need to shop for before you decide how much to spend on each person.

Practice loud budgeting a trend that encourages you to be vocal about your finances and savings goals. If you let people know your boundaries and goals ahead of time, they'll understand if you say no to plans or can't participate in every gift exchange. If you're using credit cards to build rewards and points -make sure you can pay them in full when the bill comes. This way you aren't paying high credit card interest rates in the new year!