2 million expected to travel through O'Hare, Midway airports Sunday

The busy travel day comes as other parts of the country are facing wintry weather.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the Thanksgiving weekend wraps up, Sunday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Both O'Hare and Midway airports are expecting to see 2 million people pass through this holiday weekend.

Millions of Americans are making their way home and some wintry severe weather in parts of the country is making that trip home even more challenging.

In fact, AAA said air travelers will set a record with nearly 6 million flying domestically.

Tens of millions are driving are driving home from their Thanksgiving destinations.

If you are planning on driving today, AAA says the best time to hit the road is early in the morning...or later in the evening.

The worst time to drive is going to be between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The first big snowfall of the season blanketed parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan during the hectic U.S. holiday travel and shopping weekend, with numbing cold and heavy snow forecast to persist through the early part of the week and cause hazards in the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions.