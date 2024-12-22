Travelers brace for busy holiday rush at Chicago airports, highways

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday travel rush is expected to break records across the country; both in the skies and on the ground.

Monday is expected to be the busiest day at O'Hare airport. Sunday, December 29 is expected to be the busiest day at Midway airport.

The TSA said they expect to screen 40 million passengers through January 2, which is more than a 6% increase from last year.

United Airlines says it is preparing for its busiest travel period on record, adding hundreds more flights each day.

American Airlines also prepared for a similar influx in travelers. The airline said they expected to hand out more than 6 million bags of pretzels.

Those looking to book a last-minute flight, the cheapest times to fly will be on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to Expedia.

One of the most expensive days to fly is Sunday, December 22.

Meanwhile, 90% of travelers are planning to drive to their holiday destination this year.

AAA predicts 107 million people will hit the road.

Gas prices are also lower than last year. The national average hovering around $3.04 a gallon for regular.

The best time to hit the road is Sunday before noon. After that, experts say the highways will be jam-packed.

