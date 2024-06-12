House Republicans vote to hold Garland in contempt over special counsel interview audio

It is not clear if Republicans have enough support to pass the measure.

The vote was set after the GOP-led Rules Committee advanced the resolution in a 9-4 vote on Tuesday.

Only one Republicans vote against the amendment. House Speaker Mike Johnson could only afford two defections if all members were voting and present.

Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Department of Justice, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The speaker said Garland's defiance of the subpoena is a "problem under Article I" and that lawmakers must "defend" the Constitution and the authority of Congress to conduct oversight.

"The attorney general doesn't get to decide whether he hides the tape,"House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

The full floor vote had been in limbo since two House committees -- Oversight and Judiciary -- voted along party-lines last month to advance a report recommending that Garland be held in contempt.

While the Department of Justice has made a transcript of Hur's interview with Biden available to the GOP-led committees, House Republicans argue the audio tapes are necessary to their stalled impeachment investigation into the president.

Before the Judiciary committee last week, Garland continued to defend his decision to not turn over audio tapes of the interview, over which President Biden assert executive privilege.

The attorney general said lawmakers don't have a legitimate purpose for seeking the tape, and expressed concern that the sensitive information could harm the integrity of future investigations.

"I will not be intimidated. And the Justice Department will not be intimidated. We will continue to do our jobs free from political influence. And we will not back down from defending our democracy," Garland said at the hearing.

Democrats have also come to Garland's defense, describing the GOP push to hold him in contempt a politically-motivated endeavor.

"This isn't really about a policy disagreement with the DOJ, this is about feeding the MAGA base after 18 months of investigations that have produced failure after failure," Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in testimony Tuesday before the House Rules Committee.

The resolution, if passed, would direct the speaker of the House to refer the case to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for possible criminal prosecution.

In the past, Congress has held Cabinet officials in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a House subpoena, including Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in 2019 and then-Attorney General Eric Holder in 2012.

Congress held Peter Navarro, a former top trade adviser in the Trump administration, in contempt of Congress in 2022 for defying records and testimony to the now defunct House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Navarro was recently sentenced to four months behind bars.

Steve Bannon, a Trump ally who was also held in contempt of Congress in 2022 for not complying with the Jan. 6 select committee, has been ordered to report to jail on July 1.