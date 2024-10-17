How to balance Chicago's budget without property tax hikes: Civic Federation offers its options

Mayor Brandon Johnson is two weeks away from presenting his budget recommendations and a fiscal watchdog group is cautioning he should avoid raising property taxes if at all possib

Can Mayor Johnson balance Chicago's budget without property tax hikes? Mayor Brandon Johnson is two weeks away from presenting his budget recommendations and a fiscal watchdog group is cautioning he should avoid raising property taxes if at all possib

Can Mayor Johnson balance Chicago's budget without property tax hikes? Mayor Brandon Johnson is two weeks away from presenting his budget recommendations and a fiscal watchdog group is cautioning he should avoid raising property taxes if at all possib

Can Mayor Johnson balance Chicago's budget without property tax hikes? Mayor Brandon Johnson is two weeks away from presenting his budget recommendations and a fiscal watchdog group is cautioning he should avoid raising property taxes if at all possib

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is two weeks away from presenting his budget recommendations and Wednesday a fiscal watchdog group offered a series of options and recommendations, especially avoiding a property tax hike if at all possible.

The city is facing a budget deficit approaching $1 billion, and solving it is likely going to require a mix of cuts and hikes, meaning the mayor and city council will have to make a lot of hard choices.

The Civic Federation urged Johnson to try and balance the budget without a property tax hike.

"At this particular moment, we're in the middle of a triennial reassessment during a time in which commercial real estate values are suppressed, which means residential property taxes will be going up as a consequence of that," said Joe Ferguson, president of the Civic Federation.

Ferguson said with Chicago Public Schools likely to ask for a property tax hike to help with its own fiscal crisis, the city should not further pile on homeowners.

READ MORE: Experts explain TIF funds amid Chicago budget crisis

But during an interview with ABC7's Mark Rivera today, Johnson suggested property tax hikes could be needed.

"But I can say this for certain, that services that the people of Chicago have relied upon, whatever we do we have to ensure that those services remain," the mayor said.

The Civic Federation offered a number of other revenue options that include hiking the city's liquor tax, implementing a 1% tax on groceries, adding video gaming, or hiking the fee for garbage collection, which the mayor's budget committee chair, Ald. Jason Ervin, said is a non-starter.

RELATED: Chicago budget director announces citywide hiring freeze in response to projected deficit near $1B

"The garbage taxes charge the lady that's on fixed income the same as a millionaire. I don't think that's necessarily what you should," Ervin said.

But the Civic Federation's report is first focused on recommendations for how the city can cut costs before raising revenue. They include considering furloughs and eliminating vacant positions, which are currently estimated at more than 2,500.

"56 We carry them, even though we don't fill them year to year to year. It begs the question, why are they there? Right, to cut vacancies actually tends to involve the use of political capital, which the mayor appears reluctant to expend," Ferguson said.

"I don't want cuts, I don't want layoffs," Johnson said.

Ferguson is hoping the report can provide a roadmap not only for the mayor as he prepares his budget, but also for the city council so they can be better informed before taking any votes.

