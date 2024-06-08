Humboldt Park Beach to reopen after 4-year closure, Chicago Park District says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's only inland beach will reopen later this month after being closed for four years.

Humboldt Park Beach is set to have its grand reopening on June 17, the Chicago Park District announced.

The artificial beach is located at 1400 N. Sacramento Ave. Lifeguards will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. when the beach is open.

"We are very excited to welcome back the Humboldt Park and neighboring communities to Chicago's only inland beach," Chicago Park District Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño said. "Due in large part to the success of our seven-month long 'Your Perfect Summer Job' recruitment campaign, which yielded a great response from lifeguards that make staffing Humboldt Park Beach possible, we can finally confidently say that the lifeguard shortage is behind us, and our beaches and pools will be fully staffed and open for swimming all summer long."

The beach was closed four years ago due partly due to it being expensive to maintain. The park district said it has removed vegetation from the water and prepared the sand for the reopening, and the quality of the water will also be tested regularly. The swim safety status of Chicago's beaches can be found on the city's website.

The park district's announcement of the beach's reopening included the following:

"Humboldt Park Beach is Chicago's only inland beach, and not a naturally occurring body of water, which requires added attention to help keep it clean and accessible. The Park District encourages visitors to help do their part by:

"Disposing of trash in the receptacles provided,

"Refraining from feeding the birds,

"Using waterproof swim pants on small children, and