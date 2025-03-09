Hundreds climb Oakbrook Terrace Tower's 30 flights to benefit American Lung Association

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- From the first step to the very last, hundreds of people huffed and puffed together, making a difference as one in the name of cleaner air on Sunday.

"It's amazing to see everybody's enthusiasm, support and passion for lung health and clear air," said Danielle Trojanek with the American Lung Association.

Sunday marked the 32nd Fight for Air Stair Climb, a physically-taxing endurance event that sends athletes of all ages and ability levels up Oakbrook Terrace Tower, which is Illinois' tallest building outside Chicago.

Thirty flights later, the fatigue and sweat are all worth it.

The challenging stair climb benefits the American Lung Association.

"Oh gosh, it was an incredible rush - not only physically, but emotionally," said American Lung Association board member Kelly Dittmann. "Being able to go up all those stairs, knowing that you're climbing for clean air, healthy lungs and everyone whose been affected."

Kelly's mom, Gloria, suffers from a serious respiratory condition, and says she is feeling, "Very, very grateful for everybody who showed up here today and for the American Lung Association who advocates so strongly for us who have serious pulmonary conditions."

The 660 steps were no match for cousins Shyanne Terry and William Dittmann, who actually climbed the tower twice.

They say it was all worth it.

"I felt like I could never get to the top, but once I did, I felt so good, I wanted to try again," Shyanne said.

"It was just so hard. There's just people passing us and passing us," William said. "It made me feel happy and, like, I was helping somebody."

ABC7 even caught up with some Western Springs firefighters who took on the climb while wearing 45 pounds of bunker gear.

"I'm feeling tired. I think last year was easier. My legs are really feeling it right now," said Western Springs Fire Department Firefighter Tim Vavra. "Good cause for the American Lung Association and good for keeping guys in shape. This is what we do every day."