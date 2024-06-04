Child killed, 4 other people injured in rollover crash on I-57 in Morgan Park: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child is dead and at least four other people are injured after a South Side crash on Interstate 57 on Monday evening, officials said.

Illinois State Police said the one-car rollover crash happened near 107th Street in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood just after 7:15 p.m.

A child, who was a passenger in the car, has been pronounced dead, ISP said.

At least two other children were transported to Comer Children's Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Two adults were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications said I-57 inbound traffic has been condensed to one lane as officers investigate the crash.