Injuries reported after Dan Ryan Expressway crash involving Cook County sheriff's squad car: ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 9, 2024 3:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Injuries were reported after a Dan Ryan Expressway crash involving a Cook County sheriff's squad car early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at 95th Street on Chicago's South Side just before 4:15 a.m.

Multiple lanes were blocked when troopers arrived on the scene, ISP said. All four vehicles involved in the crash were towed away.

I-94 was shut down temporarily, but has since reopened.

Authorities are investigating the crash. Further information was not immediately available.

