Fiery crash involving 2 semis shuts down I-94 near Kenosha, Wisconsin

A Kenosha crash on I-94 has shut down the interstate between Somers Road and First Street on Friday afternoon.

KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- A nasty crash has shut down Interstate 94 in both directions near Kenosha, Wisconsin on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes between Somers Road and First Street.

Multiple vehicles, including two semis, were involved. Both trucks caught on fire.

ABC7 is working to learn if anyone is hurt.

Traffic on the interstate is backed up in both directions is being diverted off onto county roads.

This is a developing story.