Multiple people injured in wrong-way I-290 crash in Itasca: Illinois State Police

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were injured in a wrong-way crash in the west suburbs on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.
ISP said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 290, near Meacham Road in Itasca, just after 3 a.m.
The two-vehicle crash caused life-threatening injuries, ISP confirmed. Multiple people were hospitalized.
All westbound lanes were closed for hours at Meacham Road as police investigated. Lanes reopened just after 9 a.m.
SEE ALSO | Deadly Dan Ryan Expressway crash shuts down outbound lanes on South Side
What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information.