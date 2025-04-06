Multiple people injured in wrong-way I-290 crash in Itasca: Illinois State Police

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple people were injured in a wrong-way crash in the west suburbs on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened on westbound Interstate 290, near Meacham Road in Itasca, just after 3 a.m.

The two-vehicle crash caused life-threatening injuries, ISP confirmed. Multiple people were hospitalized.

All westbound lanes were closed for hours at Meacham Road as police investigated. Lanes reopened just after 9 a.m.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.