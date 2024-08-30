2 injured after trucks collide on I-90, tying up traffic in northwest suburbs: Illinois State Police

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Two drivers were injured in a crash on Interstate 90 in the northwest suburbs on Friday afternoon, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway at Meacham Road just before 1:40 p.m. That's near Schaumburg and Rolling Meadows.

The crash involved a dump truck and a truck-tractor semi-trailer, ISP said.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The left three lanes are closed, and traffic is slowing getting by through the right lane and the shoulder.

Lane closures are expected until about 4:30 p.m.

ISP did not immediately provide further information about the crash.