All southbound lanes of Bishop Ford Freeway closed after serious crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway are closed after a serious crash on Chicago's South Side early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 at 115th Street.

All southbound I-94 lanes are closed between 115th and 130th streets.

Drivers will be diverted off at 115th Street and may get back on the freeway after 130th Street.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, where Illinois State Police were seen investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide information about possible injuries or say when lanes would reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.