Ice attraction 'Winter Realms' will not return to Lake Geneva due to record-breaking warm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An icy winter tradition will not return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this year.

What used to be known as the "Ice Castles" is now called "Winter Realms."

The creators said they have to take a hiatus this winter due to the "record-breaking warm weather" in recent years.

In January, to company featured lighted trails featuring sculptures, igloos, caverns instead of ice castles.

"We are incredibly thankful for the support received and the happiness we have shared with the thousands of guests," CEO of Ice Castles Kyle Standifird said.

While the winter attraction is taking a hiatus this year, the company is working to bring back winter fun "soon."

You can find more information here.