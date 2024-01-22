New ice attraction 'Winter Realms' opens in Lake Geneva

Winter Realms, a new version of the Lake Geneva Ice Castles, opens Friday with many new additions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An icy winter tradition is set to return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week.

What used to be known as the "Ice Castles" is now called "Winter Realms."

This year, instead of castles, the experience will have a collection of lighted trails featuring sculptures, igloos, caverns, ice slides and a smoking ice volcano.

Winter Realms now includes activities such as sleigh rides, and the opportunity to go tubing down a snowy hill.

The attraction is complete with warming stations, concession stands and an "Apres ski" ice bar.

It is scheduled to open on Friday.

