WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New ice attraction 'Winter Realms' opens in Lake Geneva

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 22, 2024 6:14PM
Winter Realms ice attraction opens in Lake Geneva
Winter Realms, a new version of the Lake Geneva Ice Castles, opens Friday with many new additions.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An icy winter tradition is set to return to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week.

What used to be known as the "Ice Castles" is now called "Winter Realms."

This year, instead of castles, the experience will have a collection of lighted trails featuring sculptures, igloos, caverns, ice slides and a smoking ice volcano.

Winter Realms now includes activities such as sleigh rides, and the opportunity to go tubing down a snowy hill.

The attraction is complete with warming stations, concession stands and an "Apres ski" ice bar.

It is scheduled to open on Friday.

You can find more information and buy tickets here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW