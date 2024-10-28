IL lawmakers push for campaign finance reform on school board race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Campaign cash is flooding into Chicago's first school board election and some of that money is coming from billionaire donors.

Local lawmakers and school board candidates are pushing back and demanding campaign finance reform.

"The very same people that did everything in their power to block an elective representative school board in Springfield are at it again. This time, what they are doing is trying to buy the elections. Since they couldn't block the bill from passing in the house and senate they are trying to buy the election.

Voters from each of the city's ten school districts will select one candidate to represent them, while 11 individuals from each district, including the board president, will be appointed by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

