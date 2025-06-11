Testimony comes as Trump admin. stepping up immigration enforcement efforts, leading to significant backlash in Chicago, elsewhere

Gov. Pritzker in DC preparing to testify in front of Republican-led committee on sanctuary law

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is in Washington preparing to testify in front of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on the state's sanctuary law.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is in Washington preparing to testify in front of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on the state's sanctuary law.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is in Washington preparing to testify in front of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on the state's sanctuary law.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is in Washington preparing to testify in front of the Republican-led House Oversight Committee on the state's sanctuary law.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker is in Washington Wednesday, preparing to face tough questions about Illinois' sanctuary law from a Republican-led committee in Congress.

Pritzker's testimony is coming at a pivotal time, with the Trump administration stepping up immigration enforcement efforts, which has led to significant backlash in Chicago and elsewhere.

The governor is making sure he's ready.

Pritzker has been in Washington since Sunday, meeting with Republican lawyers from a high-powered Washington, D.C. law firm, preparing for his testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi is a member of the committee. He calls the hearing a Republican-led distraction.

"Let's just be very clear: The reason why they're focused on this hearing is they don't want to talk about what my constituents really care about, which is what they call the big, beautiful bill, and what we call the large, lousy law," said Democrat Krishnamoorthi, who represents Chicago and northwest suburbs.

Three months ago, Mayor Brandon Johnson testified before the same committee investigating sanctuary cities.

Pritzker is expected to face a similar grilling.

"I spoke directly to the governor just about an hour ago or so, as he prepares for his testimony at the Oversight Committee, spoke with Preckwinkle," Johnson said Wednesday afternoon. "It's going to take all of us to stand firm to ensure our democracy is intact."

"I think the governor is going to convey that the law that protects public safety and everyone in Illinois, the TRUST Act, including immigrants, has been a success, that it was enacted under a conservative, Republican governor, who signed it into law," said Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, a Democrat representing Chicago and the Southwest Side.

The timing of Pritzker's congressional testimony, barely a week after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions in Chicago and amid rising tensions over immigration enforcement, could add some additional volatility to the hearing, which the governor talked about last week.

"I think there may be members on that committee who are simply there for a dog and pony show, who simply want to grandstand in front of the cameras. I hope not. That's inappropriate," Pritzker said.

In addition to Gov. Pritzker, his counterparts from New York and Minnesota will also be testifying Thursday. The hearing is expected to last most of the day.