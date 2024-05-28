Illinois House expected to take up $53B state budget

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois House is expected to take up the state budget Tuesday after the Senate approved the $53.1 billion plan.

Governor JB Pritzker got most of what he asked for on his budget wish list, which included funding for Smart Start Illinois. That's an initiative which would allow the state to provide universal preschool by 2027.

It also includes $182 million that would go towards covering costs related to the migrant crisis until the end of the year.

When it comes to the grocery tax, that one percent tax is expected to be eliminated in January of 2026. Good for shoppers but municipalities that get those funds will not see that money coming in.

Meanwhile when it comes to tax increases, one of them includes a huge hike on the sports wagering tax for sports book operators like Draft Kings.

It ranges from 20 percent to 40 percent depending on their annual revenues. That's expected to bring the state about $350 million.

The budget also includes a cost of living pay raise for lawmakers.

Meanwhile, Democrats are calling the state budget fair, while Republicans say the governor is using taxpayers as a piggy bank.