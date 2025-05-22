Illinois, Indiana families announce new lawsuits against crematories for mishandling remains

Illinois and Indiana families Thursday announced new lawsuits against Crown Cremation and Chicago Heights Crematory for mishandling remains.

Illinois and Indiana families Thursday announced new lawsuits against Crown Cremation and Chicago Heights Crematory for mishandling remains.

Illinois and Indiana families Thursday announced new lawsuits against Crown Cremation and Chicago Heights Crematory for mishandling remains.

Illinois and Indiana families Thursday announced new lawsuits against Crown Cremation and Chicago Heights Crematory for mishandling remains.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attorneys announced more civil lawsuits Thursday against crematoriums in Chicago Heights and Crown Point, Indiana.

The facilities are accused of negligence and gross mishandling of human remains.

In April the first lawsuit was filed. After that, other people came forward expressing concerns that the remains of their loved ones may have also been mishandled.

The new lawsuits from Illinois and Indiana families were announced during a press conference Thursday morning in Chicago

A widow from Munster, Indiana sued the two cremation businesses last month.

She says they mishandled her late husband's remains.

Darla Smith's husband, Darryl, died last August.

Her lawsuit claims Crown Cremation in Indiana sent her husband's remains to Heights Crematory in Illinois, which then failed to refrigerate them and didn't cremate them for nearly three weeks.

"I don't even know if the remains I have belonged to my husband, honestly. I mean, that's a question I have. And also, when I told our children about it, that was their first question, as well. Is it their father?" Darla Smith said.

Heights Crematory was recently shut down by the state, after 100 bodies were found.

They were improperly stored.

Neither crematorium has commented on the lawsuit.

"In the weeks since Darla Smith's lawsuit was filed, we've experienced a tidal wave of calls and emails from distressed families," attorney Gabriel Hawkins said. "It appears that reports in the media thus far are not isolated incidents for periods of a few weeks, but again appear part of a much broader and disturbing pattern."