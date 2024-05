Illinois lawmakers' state budget not finalized as spring legislative session ends

Illinois lawmakers' state budget was still not finalized to be sent to Governor JB Pritzker Friday as the spring legislative session ended.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois lawmakers will have to go into overtime to get a budget to Governor JB Pritzker's desk.

Friday was the scheduled final day for the spring session, but lawmakers still haven't agreed on a budget.

One of the biggest hang-ups is more than $800 million in new tax revenues.

The money would come from extra revenues on items like an increased sports wagering tax and a cap on corporate tax deductions.