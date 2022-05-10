barricade

Armed man barricaded inside Fifth Third Bank in Romeoville, police say; road closures in effect

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Large police presence at Romeoville bank

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have shut down streets around a Fifth Third Bank branch as they investigate a "critical incident" in southwest suburban Romeoville.

Romeoville police said there is a man armed with a gun inside the bank at 275 S. Weber Road. At least one person was seen being wheeled out of the bank on a stretcher.

Police said no one else is inside the bank and the suspect is communicating with police on the scene with a social worker and negotiator present.

The FBI confirmed it also is responding to the scene, and Will County officials said their sheriffs and a SWAT team were also sent to the bank.

Police said it is an isolated incident and does not appear to be a bank robbery at this point.

Police have shut down Weber Road between Highpoint Drive and Airport Road.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

