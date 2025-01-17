Indiana governor orders flags full-staff for Inauguration Day despite period of mourning for Carter

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- American flags in Indiana will fly at full-staff Monday, January 20 despite a national order to fly flags at half-staff in mourning of former President Jimmy Carter.
Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced the order Thursday.
The state will fly flags at full-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday in observance of President-elect Donald Trump's Inauguration Day.
The flags will return to half-staff Tuesday until the 30-day national order in observance of Carter's death issued by President Joe Biden ends.
Trump has previously expressed frustration that flags would be flying at half-staff in many states when he takes office.
It was not yet known if Illinois or any other nearby states would follow Indiana's temporary full-staff flag order for Inauguration Day.