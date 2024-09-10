Indiana orchard pays tribute to Caitlin Clark with corn maze

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- A Northwest Indiana orchard is getting WNBA fans excited for the fall activities.

County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana created a corn maze paying tribute to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Right next to #22's maze is the orchard's Gummi Bear Maze.

Chopper 7 was over the maze featured the WNBA star holding a basketball with a "We [ love ] Caitlin Clark design.

An all-access pass is $15.

