Indiana orchard pays tribute to Caitlin Clark with corn maze

HOBART, Ind. (WLS) -- A Northwest Indiana orchard is getting WNBA fans excited for the fall activities.
County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana created a corn maze paying tribute to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Right next to #22's maze is the orchard's Gummi Bear Maze.
READ ALSO | 'Jack O'Lantern World' featuring thousands of pumpkins coming to north suburbs
Chopper 7 was over the maze featured the WNBA star holding a basketball with a "We [love] Caitlin Clark design.
An all-access pass is $15.