Woman charged in West Town hit-and-run that killed pastor's wife, police say

A 66-year-old woman, Halyna Hudzan, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday on N. Oakley Boulevard in West Town, Chicago police and her church said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pastor's wife in West Town.

The crash happened as Halyna Hudzan, 66, was walking on a crosswalk on January 26 in the 700-block of North Oakley Boulevard, police said.

Chicago police said Hudzan was hit by the driver of a red 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. That driver did not stop.

Hudzan died at the hospital.

The crash happened blocks from St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, where her husband, a pastor, served for years.

Nearly three months after the deadly crash, police announced they arrested Iryna Kalach, 39 of Chicago.

Kalach is accused of being the driver that did not stop to help Hudzan.

She is facing one felony count for leaving the scene of an accident and one midsemeanor count for failure to render aid.

The 39-year-old was also cited with driving an uninsured car, failling to yield to a pedestrian and failing to exercise due care.

She is due in court on Friday.

Hudzan was the wife of a former pastor at a church in Ukrainian Village.

