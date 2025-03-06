Man found guilty in connection to teen's body found burning in Harvey alley

BURNHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- A man will soon be sentenced in the brutal murder of a south suburban teenager.

On October 28, 2021, Isaiah Davis, 17, was shot and killed. Prosecutors said his body was set on fire and left in a Harvey alley.

Faheem Norwood, 34 at the time, was arrested in January 2022 for the teen's brutal murder. He was originally charged with concealing a homicide, abusing a corpse, murder and dismembering a human body.

Nearly four years after the homicide, a jury found Norwood guilty on two of those charges.

It took the jury about three hours of deliberations to find Norwood guilty of concealing a homicide and abusing a corpse. However, he was found not guilty of murder and dismembering a human body.

Previously in court, Norwood's attorney said his client did not mean to shoot Isaiah Davis. They were playing a game, and it was an accident.

The teenager's mother previously told ABC7 that she helped put the pieces together and arrest Norwood.

"I was able to meet him and look him in his eye and I knew it was him who hurt my son, who actually killed my son," mother Leslie Bell previously said.

Norwood is due in court in April for a pre-sentencing hearing.

