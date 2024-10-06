Chicago-area demonstrators to honor lives lost as Israel-Hamas War set to mark 1 year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday will mark one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas War began.

Community members on both sides of the conflict took the time this weekend to reflect on the lives lost.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 attack and took another 250 hostage. They are still holding around 100 captives, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Iranian-backed Hezbollah, the strongest armed force in Lebanon, began firing rockets into Israel almost immediately after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, calling it a show of support for the Palestinians. Hezbollah and Israel's military have traded fire almost daily.

A Pro-Palestinian rally brought hundreds of people together in the streets of Downtown Chicago on Saturday. Together they called for a ceasefire and the end of US military support for Israel.

"In the last year we have made a lot of progress. We have been able to put this issue on the map, discussed in every single room of power," said Hatem Abudayyeh with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.

The Inner-City Muslim Action Network will host a benefit concert for Gaza at 6 p.m. on Sunday night at the Ramova Theater at 35th and South Halsted.

The event will include performances from Chicago's own Common and other artists.

The Jewish United Fund plan to remember the victims of the attack with a community gathering on Monday.

"If you would've told me a year ago that I'd be planning a one-year anniversary, I would not have believed you. That day was so shocking," Dan Goldwin with the Jewish United Fund said.

"This war was started by Hamas and can be ended by Hamas," Goldwin said.

The Chicago Jewish Alliance will bring the community together Highland Park's Port Clinton Square at 5:30 p.m.

An Israel Remembrance Service will also take place on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Quentin Road Baptist Church at 24126 N Quentin Rd in Lake Zurich.

AP News contributed to this report.

