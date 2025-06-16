2025 James Beard Awards to be held Monday night at Lyric Opera of Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The James Beard Awards are Monday night in Chicago.

They're often referred to as the "Oscars of the food world."

This year, Chicago has five finalists.

Kumiko in the Fulton River District is nominated for Outstanding Bar.

It's known for its seasonal tasting menus and drink pairing options.

There are three Chicago nominees for Best Chef: Great Lakes: Maxwell's Trading in West Town, Haisous in Pilsen and Oriole in the Fulton River District.

And Galit in Lincoln Park is up for Outstanding Restaurant, nationwide.

Galit specializes in Middle Eastern dishes and unique beverages.

The awards are set for 6 p.m. at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

There will be a reception at Chicago Union Station.