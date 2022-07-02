Chicago man in pleads guilty to Jan. 6 attack charges

A Chicago man who said "Nazis, where are you?" while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal investigators, has pleaded guilty

A Chicago man who said "Nazis, where are you?" while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal investigators, has pleaded guilty

A Chicago man who said "Nazis, where are you?" while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal investigators, has pleaded guilty

A Chicago man who said "Nazis, where are you?" while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal investigators, has pleaded guilty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man who allegedly said "Nazis, where are you?" while inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to federal investigators, has pleaded guilty to charges related to the attack.

Athanasios Zoyganeles was charged with four misdemeanor counts for allegedly joining in on the rioting.

EDITORS NOTE: On Jan. 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued sweeping pardons and commutations for Jan. 6 rioters.

Zoyganeles, "approximately 44 years old" prosecutors stated, bragged on social media that he had "rushed the Capitol" on Jan. 6. Zoyganeles was arrested in Chicago in February after authorities said a tipster pointed them to Facebook posts allegedly showing the Chicago man.

SEE ALSO | Jan. 6 hearing witness: Irate Trump physically assaulted security detail, demanded to go to Capitol

The social media post cited by prosecutors includes what the tipster called a "very creepy video of him in the Capitol saying, 'Nazis, where are you??'"

According to the FBI informant, video shows Zoyganeles appearing to be inside congressional offices saying "let's clean up" as he and other members of the mob ransack files and books.

Zoyganeles' Facebook page stated that he attended Laporte High school and moved from Chicago to Panama City Beach, Florida on May 24, 2021. However, arrest records show he was taken into custody in February in Chicago. His commentary and videos pertaining to the Jan. 6 attacks were still posted on his Facebook page.