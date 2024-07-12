WATCH LIVE

Chicago woman charged in North Riverside Park Mall shooting that injured 2 men: officials

Friday, July 12, 2024 8:50PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman has been charged after a shooting at a west suburban mall left two men injured last week, officials said.

The Village of North Riverside said Jasmine Holloway, a 26-year-old Chicago woman, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Authorities said Holloway was involved in a fight inside North Riverside Park Mall on Wednesday, July 3 when she discharged a handgun, injuring two men. Both men are expected to be OK.

North Riverside Mayor Joseph Mengoni released a statement, saying, "The safety of our residents and visitors is our top priority. We are committed to thorough investigations and prompt action to maintain peace and security in our community."

Holloway is being held at the Cook County Jail while she awaits her next court date in August.

