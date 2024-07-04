North Riverside Park Mall shooting injures 2 after fight, mayor says

Chopper 7 was over the scene of a large policie response to "an incident" at North Riverside Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of a large policie response to "an incident" at North Riverside Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of a large policie response to "an incident" at North Riverside Mall Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of a large policie response to "an incident" at North Riverside Mall Wednesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a shooting at north Riverside Park Mall Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Joseph Mengoni said.

According to the mayor, police received a call just before 5:20 p.m. for shots fired at the mall. They determined two couples got into a physical altercation inside the mall before shots were fired.

Two men and two women were involved; a single gunshot injured both men, Mengoni said. The two were taken to a local hospital where their conditions stabilized.

The shooting occurred inside the mall, which the mayor said had recently beefed up security including the hiring of undercover officers, who he said he believes were the first to respond to the shooting.

WATCH: Mayor Joseph Mengoni's update

Mayor Joseph Mengoni gave an update on a shooting inside North Riverside Park Mall Wednesday afternoon.

No gun has been recovered, the mayor said, and the shooter fled the scene. It was not immediately clear if the shooter was one of the men who was injured or either of the women involved in the altercation, but the mayor said it was one of the four.

No further details about the shooting suspect, including a description, have been released.

The mall expected to reopen Thursday for their holiday hours, Mengoni said.

Dozens of police cars could be seen in an otherwise empty parking lot outside an entrance to the mall that appeared to be under construction.

Police said there was no immediate danger to the community, and asked people to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.