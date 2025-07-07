Jeep involved in hit-and-run crash that killed 15-year-old bicyclist found: McHenry sheriff

Nick Laureys, 15, was killed while riding his bike last week.

Nick Laureys, 15, was killed while riding his bike last week.

Nick Laureys, 15, was killed while riding his bike last week.

Nick Laureys, 15, was killed while riding his bike last week.

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials provided an update in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 15-year-old bicyclist in the northwest suburbs.

On Wednesday, two 15-year-olds were biking south on Terra Cotta Road, near the intersection of Deering Oaks Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake, just after 9:30 p.m., when a car hit one of the bikers from behind, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle kept driving, the sheriff's office said.

Nick Laureys, 15, died from his injuries at the hospital, his family said.

Police said he did have a red taillight that was activated on his bike, police said.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle involved may have been a dark-colored red 2017-2018 Jeep Cherokee.

On Monday, the sheriff said they found the suspect vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is asking the public and local body shops and/or dealerships to contact them if they come across a similar vehicle with front-end damage. Any tips can be phoned in to (815) 338-2144.