Man charged in road rage shooting of 11-year-old boy after Northwest Side crash, Chicago police say

An 11-year-old boy spoke exclusively with ABC7 Friday after being shot by a road rage driver following a Northwest Side crash on Western Avenue.

An 11-year-old boy spoke exclusively with ABC7 Friday after being shot by a road rage driver following a Northwest Side crash on Western Avenue.

An 11-year-old boy spoke exclusively with ABC7 Friday after being shot by a road rage driver following a Northwest Side crash on Western Avenue.

An 11-year-old boy spoke exclusively with ABC7 Friday after being shot by a road rage driver following a Northwest Side crash on Western Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with shooting an 11-year-old boy in a road rage incident following a crash on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this month.

Police said Jeston Harris, 27, was arrested on Sunday after he turned himself in to police.

He is facing Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm and Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm charges for the Dec. 13 shooting.

The incident happened at about 8:27 a.m. in the 1400-block of North Western Avenue.

An 11-year-old boy and his two siblings were on their way to school that day when a minor traffic accident turned into a shooting.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a minor crash. When one of the drivers attempted to exchange information, police said the driver of the other vehicle took out a gun and began firing at the other driver's vehicle.

The boy injured, Tayveon Jackson, was later released from the hospital that evening and spoke with ABC7.

Jackson, who was a passenger in the vehicle was wounded in the left hand and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. He is now home with his family.

The 11-year-old boy reacted within seconds to shield his siblings from the gunfire, while a bullet went right through his hand.

"I was trying to make sure my brother and them were all safe," Jackson said. "I broke two of my bones in my thumb down here ... that's it."

The injuries he suffered will now sideline him from some of his favorite hobbies.

"I play basketball and football and I like to play my game, but I can't no more," Jackson said. "I'm like frustrated."

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

