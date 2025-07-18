Man killed in I-94 crash in Northbrook ID'd by coroner

A 5-vehicle crash closed part of I-94, north of Dundee Road, in Northbrook Wednesday, Illinois State Police said. One person died.

A 5-vehicle crash closed part of I-94, north of Dundee Road, in Northbrook Wednesday, Illinois State Police said. One person died.

A 5-vehicle crash closed part of I-94, north of Dundee Road, in Northbrook Wednesday, Illinois State Police said. One person died.

A 5-vehicle crash closed part of I-94, north of Dundee Road, in Northbrook Wednesday, Illinois State Police said. One person died.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man killed in a north suburban crash on Interstate 94 earlier this week has been identified, officials said.

The five-vehicle crash happened north of Dundee Road in Northbrook around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Police said. All northbound lanes were shut down between 11:15 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.

The Lake County Coroner's Office's said the crash happened in a construction zone.

A 60-year-old passenger in a Sienna minivan was taken to Endeavor Health Highland Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the coroner's office said.

He was identified as Jianzhong Tan of Chicago.

The coroner's office said autopsy results indicate that Tan died from blunt-force injuries.

Further information was not immediately available.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.