Jim's Original celebrates 85 year milestone with .85¢ deal Monday

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Monday, July 8, 2024 1:47PM
The staff at Jim's Original, The Original Maxwell Street Polish Sausage Stand is offering a deal to honor the restaurant's 85th anniversary.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Monday, July 8th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the staff at Jim's Original -- The Original Maxwell Street Polish Sausage Stand is offering a deal to honor the restaurant's 85th anniversary.

Jim Christopoulos, the co-owner joined ABC 7 Eyewitness to talk about serving up some savory sandwiches and the legacy of the chain. Per Christopoulos, there is a limited on the deal. He was joined by Betty Domagala and Oscar Lamadrid Velasquez, who both valued team members of Jim's Original. To connect with Jim's Original, click here.

The staff members of Jim's Original are celebrating their founder's day and 85 years of being apart of the Chicago community.
