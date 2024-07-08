Jim's Original celebrates 85 year milestone with .85¢ deal Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Monday, July 8th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the staff at Jim's Original -- The Original Maxwell Street Polish Sausage Stand is offering a deal to honor the restaurant's 85th anniversary.

Jim Christopoulos, the co-owner joined ABC 7 Eyewitness to talk about serving up some savory sandwiches and the legacy of the chain. Per Christopoulos, there is a limited on the deal. He was joined by Betty Domagala and Oscar Lamadrid Velasquez, who both valued team members of Jim's Original. To connect with Jim's Original, click here.