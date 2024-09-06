Joffrey Ballet holding auditions for children's cast of 'Nutcracker' this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Calling all tiny dancers: Auditions for the children's cast of Joffrey Ballet's "The Nutcracker" start Friday night.

Auditions are being held at the Joffrey studio at 10 E. Randolph St. from 5 to 7 p.m.

The artistic staff is looking for dancers ages 8 and older.

All students in the Chicagoland area with dance experience that meet casting criteria are welcome to audition, the ballet company said in a news release Friday.

"This annual audition is for all young dancers, from any studio or school, interested in auditioning for Christopher Wheeldon's The Nutcracker, whether they have participated in the Joffrey's Nutcracker in the past or not," the release said.

Performances of Wheeldon's classic holiday ballet begin in December at the Lyric Opera house.

Visit Joffrey.org for more information.